Monza needs money for 2030 Italian GP deal

By GMM 14 July 2023 - 13:52





A race contract until 2030 is on the table for Monza.

Currently, the fabled Italian GP is scheduled to fall off the schedule after 2025, with Liberty Media pushing for key improvements at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Italian automobile club (Aci) has now launched a tender process for the EUR 21 million redevelopment works.

It will involve four new underpasses, a road, full resurfacing of the circuit, improved lighting, new kerbs and better drainage.

Aci president Angelo Sticchi Damiani says Monza needs help to pay for the bill.

"There is renewal until 2023 if the institutions help us," he said.

"F1 wants guarantees on the works to make the underpasses safe and to renovate the asphalt and we also aim to modernise the grandstands."