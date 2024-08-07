Monza hits F1 deadline, confident of 2026 contract

By GMM 7 August 2024 - 07:59





Italian GP officials are confident they are heading down the road towards a new Formula 1 race deal.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Monza has successfully met its deadline for required upgrade works in the nick of time, with the 2024 Italian GP scheduled for late August.

The fabled circuit’s surface has been completely re-asphalted, the pitlane has been overhauled and infrastructure work has been modernised.

"The works are part of a larger modernisation project that the Autodromo will have to undergo to ensure it remains on the Formula 1 calendar," the renowned Italian newspaper said.

Monza’s current contract with Formula 1 runs out after the 2025 edition. "The road to renewal," La Gazzetta dello Sport warned, "is not over yet."

However, Geronimo La Russa, president of the Automobile club of Milan, speaking at Monza on Monday, is confident.

"The Monza GP is an icon of Italy in the world," he said. "I am certain that it will continue to be a protagonist of the world championship even after 2025."

Italian automobile club (Aci) president Angelo Sticchi Damiani agrees: "We want this race track to be modern and not just for one week a year."

He noted that the contract of the other Italian venue on the F1 calendar, Imola, is also set to expire next year. "Are two grands prix in Italy still possible after 2026?" Damiani asked rhetorically.

"The dream (of two Italian races) has already come true, let’s hope now that it continues."