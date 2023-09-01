Singapour Singapore GP || September 17 || 20h00 (Local time)

Monza, FP1: Verstappen quickest in opening practice ahead of Sainz, Pérez

Leclerc 4th, Russell 5th

By Franck Drui

1 September 2023 - 14:37
Monza, FP1: Verstappen quickest in (...)

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen topped the opening practice session for the 2023 FIA Italian Grand Prix, though the F1 championship leader finished just 0.046s ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with Sergio Pérez third in the other Red Bull ahead of Sainz’s team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen and Pérez spent the early part of the session running on Hard compound Pirelli tyres as F1’s sustainability-focused Alternative Tyres Strategy returned following a first trial at last July’s Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren opted for Soft tyres and the P1 time bounced between all of the four teams’ driver in the opening phase.

Verstappen eventually held sway on Hards with a time of 1:23.027, and then improved by almost four tenths of a second as he took P1 ahead of the similarly shod Pérez. Leclerc then split the Red Bulls, before Pérez lowered his personal best to move back to second place. However, the Mexican was eventually eclipsed by Sainz who posted a lap of 1:22.70s to sit 0.046s off Verstappen’s 1m22.657s.

Pérez held on to third place at the end of the session with his lap of 1:22.834, 0.177 behind his team-mate. Leclerc, who spent some time in the Ferrari garage fine-tuning the balance of his car, ended up in fourth place 0.309 off Verstappen. Both Ferrari’s also set the best times on Hard tyres.

Fifth place in the session went to Mercedes’ George Russell Mercedes, 0.532 adrift of the benchmark on the C3 compound, while Medium-shod Fernando Alonso took P6 ahead of . McLaren’s Lando Norris who used a revised rear wing and Soft tyres to beat Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda finished in ninth place ahead of Alex Albon who completed the top 10 for Williams.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19 1:22.657 31
02 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF-23 1:22.703 28
03 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19 1:22.834 30
04 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF-23 1:22.966 22
05 George Russell Mercedes W14 1:23.189 28
06 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23 1:23.214 24
07 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL60 1:23.241 22
08 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W14 1:23.269 26
09 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04 1:23.271 23
10 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW45 1:23.444 18
11 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes MCL60 1:23.446 24
12 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes FW45 1:23.661 21
13 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04 1:23.833 29
14 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault A523 1:23.931 26
15 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43 1:23.952 17
16 Nico Hülkenberg Haas Ferrari VF-23 1:24.067 23
17 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A523 1:24.090 26
18 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23 1:24.140 24
19 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-23 1:24.217 24
20 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43 1:24.232 17

