Monza facing critical deadline for F1 future

By GMM 21 July 2024 - 08:17





Monza is in a race against time to prepare the historic circuit for a crucial FIA inspection.

As part of its push for a new Formula 1 race contract, the circuit agreed to an ambitious renovation plan - part of which must be ready for the Italian GP at the end of August.

However, delays have resulted in a lot of work that still has to be completed over the next six weeks - with a crucial deadline looming even sooner than that.

The track still needs to be completely resurfaced, pit buildings still need to be completed, and two tunnels running under the main straight are also yet to be finished.

"We set a deadline of 1 July and the visit by the FIA delegation went very well," Italian automobile club boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani said. "The work was highly appreciated and there were some small suggestions on details.

"The next step will be the inspection on 1 August," he added.

The 2025 edition is the last race in Monza’s existing F1 contract.

"We have a very narrow window to renew our contract with F1," Damiani admits. "In order to even get the deal done, we need to have certainty that some of the work will be completed by 2025 and the remaining work by 2026.

"We are a little nervous about that," he added. "We still have a lot of work to do to get this deal done with as much security as possible, both financially and in terms of approvals."

One crucial part of the deal will be meeting Liberty Media’s demands for an expanded Paddock Club.

"We must allocate an area of approximately 5,000 square metres, including the press room," Damiani said. "This is an important element for F1 and we will undoubtedly be able to have a very profitable space."