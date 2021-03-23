23 March 2021
Monza eyeing spectators for Italian GP
"To date there is no legislation"
Monza circuit boss Alessandra Zinno is hoping to welcome spectators to the Italian GP in September.
"We are working on two fronts - ordinary or limited accessibility," she told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"We are thinking for example of a health passport for those who buy a ticket with a negative swab in the last 24 or 48 hours," Zinno added.
"To date there is no legislation - we remain open to any solution."
The race is scheduled for 12 September.
