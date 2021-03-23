Barhein GP || March 28 || 18h00 (Local time)

Monza eyeing spectators for Italian GP

"To date there is no legislation"

By GMM

23 March 2021 - 12:49
Monza eyeing spectators for Italian (...)

Monza circuit boss Alessandra Zinno is hoping to welcome spectators to the Italian GP in September.

"We are working on two fronts - ordinary or limited accessibility," she told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We are thinking for example of a health passport for those who buy a ticket with a negative swab in the last 24 or 48 hours," Zinno added.

"To date there is no legislation - we remain open to any solution."

The race is scheduled for 12 September.

