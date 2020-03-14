Montreal pushing on with June’s Canada GP

Montreal is pushing ahead with preparations for its 2020 Canadian GP.

F1’s authorities have declared that no racing is likely until the end of May, meaning that June’s Baku and Montreal rounds could be the first this year.

So despite Melbourne, Vietnam, Bahrain, China and probably Zandvoort, Barcelona and Monaco falling by the wayside, organisers at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve are still preparing for their June 14 event.

"Preparations for the Canadian GP slated for June 12, 13 and 14 are going well and are following their course," the organisers said.

"This is a situation that we are constantly monitoring and that is evolving rapidly. We are in constant communication with members of Formula 1, the FIA and public authorities.

"Our priority remains to host a safe event for both spectators and personnel," the Montreal race promoter added.

"Should the situation continue to evolve we will lean on the expertise of public health professionals and keep you updated."