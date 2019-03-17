Montezemolo dislikes new Ferrari colour

Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo says he does not like the new colour of the Maranello team’s 2019 car.

Ferrari has switched to a lightweight matte finish for its 2019 livery, while some have observed that the colour itself appears more orange than in 2018.

"In my opinion, the Ferrari red is sacred. It’s a brand that is known all over the world. That’s why I do not really like it," Montezemolo admitted to Tuttosport.

"And I’m not convinced by the story that it saves so much weight."

However, the 71-year-old said that if the new livery helps Ferrari to the title, he will overlook his criticism.

"If this leads to the long-awaited success, I would push my grief over the colour aside," said Montezemolo.