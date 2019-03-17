25 February 2019
Montezemolo dislikes new Ferrari colour
"In my opinion, the Ferrari red is sacred"
Search
Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo says he does not like the new colour of the Maranello team’s 2019 car.
Ferrari has switched to a lightweight matte finish for its 2019 livery, while some have observed that the colour itself appears more orange than in 2018.
"In my opinion, the Ferrari red is sacred. It’s a brand that is known all over the world. That’s why I do not really like it," Montezemolo admitted to Tuttosport.
"And I’m not convinced by the story that it saves so much weight."
However, the 71-year-old said that if the new livery helps Ferrari to the title, he will overlook his criticism.
"If this leads to the long-awaited success, I would push my grief over the colour aside," said Montezemolo.
Ferrari
25 February 2019
add_circle Netflix series producer slams Mercedes and Ferrari
25 February 2019
add_circle Montezemolo dislikes new Ferrari colour
25 February 2019
add_circle Ferrari gets ’no points’ for strong winter - Horner
22 February 2019
add_circle Ferrari rivals ’bluffing’ - Leclerc
More on Ferrari
Formula 1 news
25 February 2019
add_circle Overtaking not easier in 2019 - Newey
25 February 2019
add_circle Lauda’s doctor rules out Melbourne flight
25 February 2019
add_circle Leclerc a ’luxury problem’ for Ferrari - Wolff
25 February 2019
add_circle Standard gearbox not decided yet - Steiner
25 February 2019