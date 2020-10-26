29 October 2020
Mongolian politician criticises Verstappen
"Max Verstappen must have clearly missed it"
Search
A Mongolian politician has questioned Red Bull’s commitment to Formula 1’s ’We Race As One’ initiative.
After a practice clash in Portugal, Max Verstappen let off a tirade of expletives against Lance Stroll on the radio, even calling him a "retard" and "mongol".
Afterwards, Verstappen said the fact that the politically incorrect insults were broadcast publicly is "not my problem".
"Was the whole team briefed on your We Race As One initiative?" wondered Unro Janchiv, Mongolia’s cultural envoy, in a tweet directed at Red Bull.
"Max Verstappen must have clearly missed it."
Media reports after Verstappen’s outburst quoted Dr Helmut Marko as saying the Dutchman’s comments were "not acceptable".
Red Bull
29 October 2020
add_circle Red Bull sets deadline for engine decision
28 October 2020
add_circle Emilia Romagna GP 2020 - GP preview - Red Bull
27 October 2020
add_circle Red Bull warns Verstappen over ’mongol’ insult
27 October 2020
add_circle Hulkenberg ’waiting for call’ from Helmut Marko
More on Red Bull
Formula 1 news
29 October 2020
add_circle Emilia Romagna GP 2020 - GP preview - Ferrari
29 October 2020
add_circle Hamilton’s political power surprises Ecclestone
29 October 2020
add_circle Emilia Romagna GP 2020 - GP preview - Williams
29 October 2020
add_circle Hamilton plays poker ’with four aces’ - Ecclestone
29 October 2020