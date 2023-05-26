Monaco Monaco GP || May 28 || 15h00 (Local time)

Monaco, FP2: Verstappen leads FP2 in Monaco ahead of Leclerc

Sainz crashes

Search

By Franck Drui

26 May 2023 - 18:09
Monaco, FP2: Verstappen leads FP2 (...)

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship leader Max Verstappen topped the second practice session for this Sunday’s 2023 FIA Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by just under seven hundredths of a second. Third place went to Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz but the Spanish driver crashed in the final part of the session, bringing out the red flags.

In the early stages of the second hour of practice it was Verstappen who led the way with the Red Bull driver taking P1 thanks to a lap of 1:13.985. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton briefly supplanted the title leader by the slimmest of margins before the Dutchman resumed control with a time of 1:13.857.

Verstappen improved again to lower the benchmark to 1:13.312 as the early running on medium compound Pirelli tyres came to an end.

When the field began to move to soft tyres it was Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso who made the first major move. The two-time champion jumped ahead of Verstappen with a lap of 1:12.786, which stood as the best time of the session for more than 10 minutes before Sainz made his soft-tyre leap with a lap of 1:12.569.

Verstappen slotted into third with his first effort on soft tyres, but then moved ahead with his next run of 1:12.462.

Leclerc then jumped to P2, marginally ahead of his Ferrari team-mate but that brought an end to significant improvements as Sainz then brought out the red flags. The Spanish driver clipped the barrier on the inside as he went to exit the Swimming Pool section.

The contact broke a suspension arm on the front right of his car and he slid into the barriers at the exit, causing further damage to the right side of his Ferrari.

Once his car and the debris had been cleared running resumed with 12 minutes left on the clock but there were few improvements.

Verstappen therefore took top spot ahead of the Ferrari duo, with Alonso fourth fastest ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. Hamilton finished sixth for Mercedes, while Sergio Perez was seventh in the second Red Bull RB19. Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas ended the session in P8 ahead of the Alpines Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19 1:12.462 30
02 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF-23 1:12.527 33
03 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF-23 1:12.569 22
04 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23 1:12.682 32
05 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL60 1:12.906 18
06 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W14 1:12.960 29
07 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19 1:12.991 30
08 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43 1:13.050 33
09 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault A523 1:13.089 28
10 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A523 1:13.162 30
11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23 1:13.185 31
12 George Russell Mercedes W14 1:13.191 32
13 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43 1:13.354 32
14 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-23 1:13.457 28
15 Nico Hülkenberg Haas Ferrari VF-23 1:13.520 33
16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04 1:13.641 22
17 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04 1:13.663 34
18 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes MCL60 1:13.673 30
19 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW45 1:14.217 10
20 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes FW45 1:14.238 33

Ocon not commenting on CEO Rossi’s ’criticism’

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos