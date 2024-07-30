Mike Krack admits Audi switch rumours ’nice’

By GMM 30 July 2024 - 12:08





Now for a second time, Formula 1 team boss Mike Krack has skilfully swerved around swirling rumours that he could be preparing to leave Aston Martin.

Amid the recent management turmoil in Audi’s new works F1 project, it was rumoured that new appointment Mattia Binotto may decide to focus more on the technical and day-to-day side and poach Luxembourger Krack to be the team principal.

Curiously, the Krack rumours even preceded the ousting of both Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann, with suggestions the pair were both targeting Krack while they squabbled behind the scenes.

52-year-old Krack, who once worked for another Volkswagen marque Porsche in the world endurance championship, was asked twice about his links with Audi-owned Sauber at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend.

He didn’t even deny that he recently visited the team’s Hinwil base in Switzerland, insisting he "worked there for a long time" in the BMW-owned days and still has "a lot of friends there".

"I have here (at Aston Martin) the project of a lifetime, where you have someone investing so much to become a big team and to be part of that is an opportunity for everybody," Krack added. "So my focus is on this project.

"’25 and ’26 is a huge challenge in front of us. That is where my thoughts are."

And when asked about the same rumours in another interview, this time with Sky Deutschland, Krack’s denial was even more lacklustre.

"Let’s keep our feet on the ground," he responded. "It’s of course nice when you’re constantly being talked about, but you have to keep your focus on the task you have.

"That is clearly Aston Martin for now."

The German newspaper Bild remarked: "The team boss already avoided making a firm commitment to Aston Martin several weeks ago.

"The fact is, Krack would not only be flattered by an offer, but would also seriously consider it. The proof is the lack of a clear denial.

"A denial would have put an end to the speculation faster than Formula 1 cars accelerate from 0 to 100kph," journalist Michel Milewski concluded.