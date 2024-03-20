Mid-season RB seat would not be ideal - Lawson

By GMM 20 March 2024 - 14:15





Liam Lawson admits it would not be ideal if he was drafted into RB’s team lineup in the middle of the season.

At the weekend, the 22-year-old New Zealander, who impressed when he replaced the injured Daniel Ricciardo, said Ricciardo needs to "step it up" or risk losing his race seat.

In the opening days of 2024, team owner Red Bull’s top F1 consultant Dr Helmut Marko vowed to give Lawson a full-time race seat by 2025 - or perhaps even earlier.

"Yes, and before that he should at least drive a few more races so that we can see where his potential really lies," the 80-year-old Austrian said.

But Lawson says a mid-season drive would not be ideal.

"The thing is, you’re not at your optimal self-confidence when you get into a car halfway through the season," said the Red Bull and RB reserve driver.

"Ultimately, in most cases, your teammate has already had half a season, so you’ve actually already fallen behind them."

However, he said it would be even harder if he suddenly had to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing.

"If I was to get in next to Max Verstappen, it would be extremely difficult in any case, I already know that," Lawson admitted. "But other than that, it really depends on the situation.

"If I joined at the start of the season I might have a little more confidence than halfway through, because then it’s just about the pressure on my shoulders. But I would grab the opportunity with both hands anyway."