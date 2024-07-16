Mick Schumacher says F1 return now ’within reach’

By GMM 16 July 2024 - 14:34





Mick Schumacher sounds upbeat about his chances of returning to the Formula 1 grid.

The F1 race career of the 25-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher ended after just two relatively lacklustre seasons for Haas, following a sustained period of criticism from his own then-boss, Gunther Steiner.

For 2023, Schumacher became Mercedes’ main reserve driver, before combining that role with a return to racing with the Alpine WEC team from 2024.

And before the German’s Pirelli tyre test with McLaren last week, Schumacher had what the media referred to as a ’shootout’ test against Jack Doohan in a two-year Alpine F1.

"My chances in Formula 1 seem pretty good so far," Schumacher has now told the French news agency AFP. "It’s important for me to return to Formula 1 to show what I can do."

Last month, Alpine extended Pierre Gasly’s contract, with Schumacher, Doohan and Carlos Sainz all in the running to replace the departing Esteban Ocon next year.

"At the moment, Formula 1 is within reach," Schumacher continued. "I have to make sure that I do not become too confident, continue to persevere, and make sure that there is a plan B in case it does not work out."

Some believe a return to the grid in 2025 is basically Schumacher’s last chance to revive his F1 racing career, but he does not see it that way.

"My plan was always Formula 1, now we have to wait and see what opportunities present themselves to me," he said. "I have decided that I will wait for Formula 1 as long as necessary."