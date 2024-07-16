Mick Schumacher says F1 return now ’within reach’
"My chances in Formula 1 seem pretty good so far"
Mick Schumacher sounds upbeat about his chances of returning to the Formula 1 grid.
The F1 race career of the 25-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher ended after just two relatively lacklustre seasons for Haas, following a sustained period of criticism from his own then-boss, Gunther Steiner.
For 2023, Schumacher became Mercedes’ main reserve driver, before combining that role with a return to racing with the Alpine WEC team from 2024.
And before the German’s Pirelli tyre test with McLaren last week, Schumacher had what the media referred to as a ’shootout’ test against Jack Doohan in a two-year Alpine F1.
"My chances in Formula 1 seem pretty good so far," Schumacher has now told the French news agency AFP. "It’s important for me to return to Formula 1 to show what I can do."
Last month, Alpine extended Pierre Gasly’s contract, with Schumacher, Doohan and Carlos Sainz all in the running to replace the departing Esteban Ocon next year.
"At the moment, Formula 1 is within reach," Schumacher continued. "I have to make sure that I do not become too confident, continue to persevere, and make sure that there is a plan B in case it does not work out."
Some believe a return to the grid in 2025 is basically Schumacher’s last chance to revive his F1 racing career, but he does not see it that way.
"My plan was always Formula 1, now we have to wait and see what opportunities present themselves to me," he said. "I have decided that I will wait for Formula 1 as long as necessary."
Alpine F1 Team - Renault
Alpine ’super happy’ with Mick Schumacher test - Wolff
Sainz ’ready’ to sign Alpine-Mercedes F1 deal
Sainz back in the frame for 2025 Mercedes race seat
Alpine needs a ’bandit’ like Briatore - Ecclestone
More on Alpine F1 Team - Renault
Mercedes F1
Mick Schumacher says F1 return now ’within reach’
2026 sim laptimes still ’much too slow’ - Wolff
Alonso was ’not interested’ in Mercedes seat
Vasseur: Hamilton’s Ferrari deal is for three years
Sainz now ’most likely’ Hamilton successor?
More on Mercedes F1