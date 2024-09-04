Mick Schumacher ’on our list’, says Audi-Sauber boss

By GMM 4 September 2024 - 13:48





Another name or two can be added to the list of drivers linked with Audi-owned Sauber for 2025.

The team has the final real vacancy on next year’s Formula 1 grid, with truly top drivers like Carlos Sainz reportedly having turned down the seat due to uncertainty about the looming new works project and Sauber’s currently poor levels of performance.

Many believe incumbent Valtteri Bottas, 34, is the favourite to secure the deal, although the Finn is apparently pushing for more than a single-year contract - which may not be on offer to him.

Mattia Binotto, in charge of the Hinwil based team pending Jonathan Wheatley joining Sauber as new team principal mid next year, said he is fairly relaxed about the situation because Nico Hulkenberg is already signed up.

"He has signed for a long time and we can draw on his experience," the former Ferrari boss told Sky Deutschland. "This will be a fantastic collaboration and reference for the team."

Italian Binotto, 54, admits that because he only started work "a few weeks" ago, he is undecided about whether to put another experienced driver next to Hulkenberg, or a promising youngster.

"I need to understand, look around, listen," he said.

He freely admitted at Monza, however, that two rookies are under consideration - the already Sauber-affiliated Theo Pourchaire, who has appeared in Indycar this year, and the McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto.

Bortoleto, from Brazil, is only 19, but he is a title contender in Formula 2 this year - and he won the feature race at Monza last weekend.

Roger Benoit, the veteran Swiss F1 journalist, thinks Audi-owned Sauber is "begging" McLaren to release Bortoleto, believing he is a "new Oscar Piastri".

According to Benoit, writing in Blick newspaper, Bortoleto - part of Fernando Alonso’s A14 management company - is also pushing for a two-year deal at least.

The seat-hunting Mick Schumacher, however, may be willing to settle for a one-year deal to refire his dormant Formula 1 race career.

"I know him (Schumacher) very well from the Ferrari academy," said Binotto. "I know how strong he can be. He is on our list, like many others."

And what about Mick’s mentor, quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has reportedly also been sniffing around for potential opportunities to return to F1?

"I love Sebastian," said former Ferrari boss Binotto. "When you work with him, you can appreciate his class even more, as a person and as a driver.

"But we are not really in a hurry to decide."