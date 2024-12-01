Mick Schumacher ’never got a chance’ in F1 - Wolff

By GMM 1 December 2024 - 13:06





Mick Schumacher "never really got a chance" to show what he can do in Formula 1.

That’s the lament of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who took the son of the great Michael Schumacher on as a reserve driver in 2023 and 2024 following the demise of his race career with Haas.

Mercedes declared in Qatar that Schumacher, 25, "has chosen" to leave that role after next weekend’s Abu Dhabi finale, but also true is that he is almost certainly to be replaced by former team race winner Valtteri Bottas in 2025.

The young German will now focus on the WEC with Alpine, including Le Mans.

"He is a really great young man with the right values," Wolff told Sky Deutschland in Qatar. "He is very intelligent, but unfortunately he never really got a chance in Formula 1 with the right environment."

Wolff thinks Schumacher has made "a very wise decision" in deciding to depart the F1 paddock for now.

"It has come to a point where the constant waiting makes little sense and he now wants to race. He will certainly do that very successfully," the Austrian added.