Mick perhaps ’too nice’ for F1 comeback - Jean Todt

By GMM 21 June 2024 - 12:36





Mick Schumacher "deserves" to be given a second chance in Formula 1.

That’s the claim of Jean Todt, the former Ferrari boss and ex-FIA president who remains a close personal friend of Michael Schumacher’s family.

Mick, 25, lost his Haas race seat after 2022 following an extended period of criticism from then team boss Gunther Steiner.

The German is now a Mercedes reserve driver and part of Alpine’s world endurance championship team.

"A (F1) comeback will not be easy," Todt told Sport Bild, "also because he was treated unfairly at Haas.

"Of course there were a number of incidents that he caused himself, but that pressure on his shoulders was unfair," the 78-year-old Frenchman claims.

"I know from my time as team boss that if a driver is not feeling good, his performance can suffer considerably."

Todt admits that Mick’s famous surname also became a liability, especially with his father Michael unable to support the early phase of his F1 career.

"It’s no secret that I love the Schumacher family, including Mick," Todt said. "Many people think his surname is an advantage, but it became a major disadvantage.

"There were sky-high expectations and the car was not competitive. He could never really show what he had in him."

As for the stricken seven time world champion Michael Schumacher’s notable absence, Todt responded: "We don’t know how the development would have gone in that case.

"But Mick only needs himself to become a Formula 1 driver again. He is good. The team bosses must see that and dare to put him in the car.

"I want to see him achieve his dreams and I am convinced that he deserves a seat in Formula 1. Mick is better than half of the Formula 1 drivers.

"Whether he is one of the three or four best drivers, I don’t know."

During the hectic 2025 ’silly season’ so far, Schumacher has only been seriously linked with struggling Alpine’s F1 team, but most insiders consider that he is only an outside shot of a race seat.

"Maybe Mick is too nice," Todt speculates. "He is a very friendly young man with good manners. In Formula 1, however, you have to use your elbows."