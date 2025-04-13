Michael Schumacher signs ’MS’ on Stewart helmet

Michael Schumacher has signed his initials on one of Sir Jackie Stewart’s old Formula 1 helmets.

The seven time world champion and F1 legend has not been seen or heard from publicly in almost 12 years, having sustained serious brain injuries in a skiing accident.

But when Stewart, 85, wanted every living world champion to sign one of his old helmets for a dementia charity auction, Schumacher’s wife obliged.

"According to our information, it was important to Corinna because all the other living world champions had signed," Bild newspaper reports.

Stewart, however, told Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper that Corinna had to guide 56-year-old Schumacher’s hand to sign a simple ’MS’ - a much simpler version than his familiar old autograph.

"It is wonderful that Michael could sign the helmet in this worthy cause," said the triple world champion. "His wife helped him, and it completed the set of every single champion still with us."