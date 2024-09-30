Michael Andretti steps aside at racing empire

By GMM 30 September 2024 - 10:29





Michael Andretti has ceded control of his motor racing empire, Andretti Global.

Famed for its involvement and successes in mainly US-based series including Indycar, Andretti applied to be granted entry to Formula 1 early in 2022, simultaneously ramping up its operations and preparations.

Early this year, despite FIA approval, Liberty Media-owned Formula 1 rejected the Cadillac-bolstered Andretti bid - ultimately resulting in a US government investigation into the arguably anti-competitive decision.

In that context, it is fascinating that Andretti Global has now announced that co-owner Dan Towriss has taken over complete control of the company.

"Michael’s goal has been to transition to a more strategic role with Andretti Global and focus less on the operational side of the race team," the outfit confirmed in a statement.

"Michael remains engaged and will continue to serve as a strategic advisor and key ambassador."