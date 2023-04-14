14 April 2023
Miami’s F1 circuit under water
Formula 1 or Miami race officials are yet to comment
Just 20 days ahead of Formula 1’s return to Miami, the street circuit is under water.
Social media images show people walking knee-deep through water in the paddock of the Miami International Autodrome.
A year ago, drivers were already scathing of the condition of the asphalt surface, with Fernando Alonso describing the off-line grip as "not F1 standard".
Now, nearby Fort Lauderdale has even declared a state of emergency after historic rainfall - with more rain predicted to fall across South Florida in coming days.
Last year, Sebastian Vettel caused a stir by walking into the Miami paddock with a climate change-inspired t-shirt reading: "Miami 2060: First Grand Prix under water".
