Miami’s F1 circuit under water

By GMM 14 April 2023 - 09:15





Just 20 days ahead of Formula 1’s return to Miami, the street circuit is under water.

Social media images show people walking knee-deep through water in the paddock of the Miami International Autodrome.

A year ago, drivers were already scathing of the condition of the asphalt surface, with Fernando Alonso describing the off-line grip as "not F1 standard".

Now, nearby Fort Lauderdale has even declared a state of emergency after historic rainfall - with more rain predicted to fall across South Florida in coming days.

Formula 1 or Miami race officials are yet to comment.

Last year, Sebastian Vettel caused a stir by walking into the Miami paddock with a climate change-inspired t-shirt reading: "Miami 2060: First Grand Prix under water".