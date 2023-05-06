United-states Miami GP || May 7 || 15h30 (Local time)

Miami, FP3: Verstappen beat Leclerc to top spot

Final practice for Miami Grand Prix 

By Franck Drui

6 May 2023 - 19:43
Max Verstappen went quickest in the final the third free practice session for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, beating Charles Leclerc by over four tenths of a second as Sergio Pérez finished third in the second Red Bull.

Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the early pace with Sainz leading the way on 1:30.748 three tenths clear of his team-mate. Both were on soft compound Pirelli tyres.

That time was beaten by Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly on mediums, but then the Red Bull pairing took to the track on softs and after Pérez posted a time of 1:29.266s, Verstappen swept past it with a time of 1:28.963.

Leclerc then split the Red Bulls with a 1:29.057 also on softs, before Pérez went for another run and took top spot with a lap of 1:28.641.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso moved into third on mediums but then Verstappen vaulted ahead of Pérez with his next run of 1:27.969s, three a few hundredths of a second off his best time of FP2.

Sainz moved to second place with a lap of 1:28.125 but Verstappen extended his advantage, first by posting a lap of 1:27.669 and then by chipping away over more runs to lower the eventual session benchmark to 1:27.535

Pérez closed in on the Dutchman with a lap of 1:28.050 but it was Leclerc who got closest to the world champion with a late lap of 1:27.941 to move up to second.

Sainz was left with fourth place ahead of the Alpine cars of Ocon and Gasly, while Valtteri Bottas ended the session in seventh ahead of Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg, Williams’ Alex Albon and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19 1:27.535 18
02 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF-23 1:27.941 26
03 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19 1:28.050 22
04 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF-23 1:28.125 27
05 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A523 1:28.407 25
06 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault A523 1:28.428 24
07 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43 1:28.456 19
08 Nico Hülkenberg Haas Ferrari VF-23 1:28.497 16
09 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW45 1:28.561 20
10 George Russell Mercedes W14 1:28.606 20
11 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-23 1:28.607 14
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23 1:28.618 24
13 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W14 1:28.718 23
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23 1:28.723 24
15 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43 1:29.074 19
16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04 1:29.179 20
17 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes FW45 1:29.264 20
18 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes MCL60 1:29.375 18
19 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL60 1:29.401 18
20 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04 1:29.447 22

