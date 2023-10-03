3 October 2023
Mexico GP seeks to stop ’racist comments’
The race is now launching a campaign called ’Racepect’
Organisers of the Mexican GP are calling for calm ahead of Sergio Perez’s home race later this month.
There have been incidents involving verbal abuse and booing in recent years, while the Mexican GP even complained about the way Dr Helmut Marko recently criticised Red Bull’s Perez for his ’South American’ lack of focus.
The race is now launching a campaign called ’Racepect’, aiming to "eliminate acts of intolerance such as verbal attacks, racist comments and confrontations in the stands".
"We invite the attendees of the Mexico GP to be an example for fans around the world," said public relations director Rodrigo Sanchez.
"Let’s build an environment based on tolerance, inclusion, diversity and, above all, respect during races."
