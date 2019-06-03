Mexico GP future news due ’in a month’ - Perez

Sergio Perez admits a dark cloud still hangs over the future of his home race.

Liberty Media has named two new races for 2020 - Zandvoort and Vietnam - but also said the calendar will not grow beyond its current 21 races.

It means two current race hosts out of Barcelona, Silverstone, Hockenheim, Monza and Mexico will be dropped.

"We should know more in a month," Racing Point driver Perez, who is well connected through his Mexican sponsors, is quoted by Le Journal de Montreal.

"The Mexican GP is very good for promoting our country. Even when I’m gone, I hope it’s going to continue."

Perez has been recently vocal about the direction of modern F1, with talented drivers who race for teams other than Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull unable to win.

"The interest of the fans is going down and F1 cannot afford that," he said. "I hope we see some changes in 2020-2021.

"In F1, the teams think only about their own interest, but it’s a problem that kills the sport. It’s incredible what some of the teams spend.

"We need a healthier sport," Perez added. "I’m going to race another five or six years, but I’m thinking about the next generation."