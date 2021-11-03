Mexico GP 2021 - Red Bull preview

MAX VERSTAPPEN Q&A

Winning the US Grand Prix was a big feat for the Team. How did it feel to be on the top step of the podium again?

It was of course a great feeling to be back on the top step at the US Grand Prix. The last few races were obviously quite difficult with various engine penalties and a few unlucky moments, so it definitely felt good to be back up there with Checo beside me. It was a very satisfying win, we showed good pace at the US GP so I’m looking to build on that momentum and it was of course also very important to score solid points for the championship.

Looking ahead to the Mexican Grand Prix, what are your expectations for the race? You’ve won in Mexico twice and this is a track that we’ve been strong at in the past.

Yes I have good memories from racing in Mexico with my two race wins. I’m looking forward to racing here again especially after not being able to travel here for a while. I know we will have a lot more fans now with Checo in the Team too so I’m looking forward to seeing all of them at the track and of course hopefully we can have a competitive weekend.

Mexico is the start of another triple header. How do you prepare mentally and physically for three back to back races?

I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited to get going, although I know the triple header is going to be busy! It’s incredibly important for myself and the Team to try and nail the next three races now that we are fighting for the championship. There will be a lot of travelling time and time differences but I’m looking forward to being back on track in Mexico and Brazil and I’m looking forward to the challenge of racing on the new track in Qatar.

SERGIO PEREZ Q&A

How excited are you to return to Mexico for your home race this week?

Incredibly excited, I am so much looking forward to it. My country has been so supportive of me throughout my career and I always love the chance to race in front of those fans. People are always blown away by the support I receive here in Mexico but they have always backed me, since many years ago, when my career was first starting. It’s just great to finally have a Team and a car that we can dream of a victory in my home country. We have a chance to make a big result happen this weekend, so I will prepare as well as I can and we will see what we are able to achieve.

You’re doing a show run through the streets of Mexico City ahead of the race this weekend. How are you feeling about it?

It is going to be a crazy week, driving the Red Bull Racing car up one of the most iconic streets in the country will be really special. It is something I have dreamt of for many years and to be able to bring my Red Bull car to my country will be very special. Then after the event I am planning to give a dinner for all the Team to make sure they try the great Mexican food and the good traditions that we have in our country.

You are wearing a specially designed Mexican themed helmet for this weekend. What was the inspiration behind it?

For Mexico I wanted it to be a really special moment so I spoke with my designer and he came up with an incredible design. It is probably my favourite design I have ever worn. I wanted to put my colours on it in a bigger and better way than before, because on all of my helmet designs I try to represent my country and Mexican cultures and traditions. I have even changed the colour of the foam to those of the Mexican flag. I really can’t wait to wear it and since I revealed it this week the Mexican people love it!