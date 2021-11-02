Mexico GP 2021 - Mercedes F1 preview

Toto Wolff

The last race in Texas was more proof of just how intense this championship battle is. It’s challenging, it’s pushing both teams to higher levels and the positive pressure we’re putting on ourselves is making this a hugely enjoyable fight. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Lewis put together a perfectly executed charge on the alternative strategy, to try and snatch the win away from a very quick Max. It wasn’t enough in the end, but we know that we gave it our all and Lewis was relentless in his chase for the win. Valtteri drove very well after starting in a tricky position because of the grid penalty, which was the right call for us to make for the remaining five races. He gained positions, scored some good points and that was useful for us in the Constructors’ battle.

We’re all excited to be back in Mexico City, it’s such a vibrant place, full of character and we always receive a warm welcome. We’re looking forward to being back there and the atmosphere at the track is always electric.

Red Bull have gone well there in the past and it hasn’t been our strongest circuit. But this year has shown that anything is possible and circuits where you were previously weak, you are suddenly strong, and vice versa. So, it adds a layer of unknown in the build-up, which only increases the excitement.

We’ll keep taking things race by race and preparing the best we can, and we’ll land in Mexico ready to hit the ground running on Friday, get a good understanding of the car’s performance and build from there.