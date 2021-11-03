Mexico GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

Lance Stroll

“It’s been good to have the week between the US and Mexican Grands Prix to reset and come back stronger. While our US GP didn’t quite go to plan, we showed good race pace on Sunday, so the goal is to qualify well and fight for points in the race. It’s quite a short lap in Mexico, but the long straights offer lots of slipstreaming and exciting racing.”

Sebastian Vettel

“I have always enjoyed coming to the Mexican Grand Prix. The fans are so passionate, and the lap is really challenging, so I’m excited to get going. We want to pick up where we left off in the US and build up a run of points scores. Preparation and reacting well is key because tyre performance is critical and the race can be interrupted by Safety Cars and Virtual Safety Cars.”