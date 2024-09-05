Mere days left in Red Bull’s ’option’ to retain Lawson

By GMM 5 September 2024 - 13:13





Even with an almost fully subscribed grid of drivers already signed up for 2025, the ’silly season’ is still rumbling along.

On the face of it, the only real vacancy is at Audi-owned Sauber, who so far have struggled to attract a truly top driver to pair with Nico Hulkenberg from next year.

Last weekend at Monza, new Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto said the Swiss-German based collaboration is considering an experienced driver or a youngster.

He made special mention of rookies Theo Pourchaire, already a Sauber reserve driver and the reigning Formula 2 champion, who has appeared in the Indycar series in 2024, and current F2 frontrunner Gabriel Bortoleto.

Pourchaire, 21, was at Monza for the Italian GP.

"Some people say I won the championship in my third year, and that may not sound great," said the Frenchman. "But people have to remember that I won the title at 20. I was the youngest race winner in both Formula 2 and Formula 3.

"I just need a chance, that’s all," Pourchaire added. "This sport means everything to me. I just need a seat and a steering wheel."

According to veteran F1 journalist Roger Benoit, the "only reasonable explanation" why Sauber is waiting so long to sign a second driver is because it is waiting for Red Bull.

He wrote in Blick newspaper that the energy drink company now has only "ten days" left before Red Bull’s option to extend Liam Lawson’s contract into 2025 expires.

Lawson tested both the Red Bull Racing and RB cars at Monza this week for Pirelli’s 2025 tyre testing, amid uncertainty about whether Red Bull will place him in one of the brand’s four cockpits next year, or offer him on loan.

Dr Helmut Marko, however, recently played down the likelihood of a loan to Audi, with Benoit agreeing that Daniel Ricciardo being retained at RB beyond 2024 is "rather unlikely".

"I’m sure I’ll finish the rest of the season," the Australian driver insisted at Monza.

As for 2025, he is not so sure. "It doesn’t matter what’s being said," 35-year-old Ricciardo said. "What matters is what my hands and feet are doing in the cockpit.

"I don’t feel any extra pressure," he added. "I have never been taken aside or anything like that. I know what needs to be improved, but I have known Helmut for a long time. I know this system. Maybe that is why there have been no hard conversations.

"I know better than anyone what can be improved. Probably what’s now getting into the press are quotes taken out of context, but I don’t feel any additional pressure from Helmut or from within the team."