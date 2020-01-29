Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

Mercedes unwilling to pay Hamilton $66m - Marko

"No team will be willing to spend such sums on a driver"

Search

By GMM

29 January 2020 - 10:50
Mercedes unwilling to pay Hamilton (...)

Lewis Hamilton may be pricing himself out of the market in Formula 1, according to Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko.

Reports suggest the six-time world champion has turned down Mercedes’ offer of a new two-year deal for 2021 and 2022 amounting to as much as $50m per season.

But Hamilton is reportedly pressing for $66 million a year.

Marko, a top official at Red Bull who has just re-signed Max Verstappen through 2023, thinks the numbers being reported are probably right.

"Lewis is a six-time world champion and very important for Mercedes in both sporting and marketing terms," he told Auto Bild.

"I think he is aware of his value which is where he comes up with such numbers.

"But I believe that no team, not even Mercedes, will be willing to spend such sums on a driver. Maybe Ferrari," Marko added.

keyboard_arrow_left

Alonso says he ’will win’ in 2021 F1 return

McLaren needs ’the best engine’ - Seidl

keyboard_arrow_right

Mercedes

More on Mercedes

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less