Mercedes to replace Hamilton brands with Adidas - report

2 April 2024





Adidas and the Mercedes team have so far declined to confirm or deny if they are teaming up in Formula 1.

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari next year, Mercedes will lose two fashion brands and clothing suppliers - Puma and Tommy Hilfiger.

Reports in the British media suggest Adidas, the iconic German sports brand, will fill the void. It ties in with confirmation last week that Adidas will end its decades-long association with the German football association DFB.

"But now it seems as if the sporting goods manufacturer from Herzogenaurach has found a top-class replacement," Bild newspaper claims.

An Adidas spokesperson, however, is not ready to confirm the deal.

"We generally do not participate in speculation," they said. Mercedes declined to comment.

The major German newspaper believes Mercedes’ new Adidas deal is worth around EUR 10 million per year.