Mercedes to appear in 2019 Netflix series - Wolff

8 June 2019 - 09:01
Mercedes’ Toto Wolff has confirmed reports that the team will appear in the 2019 edition of the Netflix documentary series.

We claimed recently that, after both Mercedes and Ferrari opted out of the inaugural 2018 edition, Liberty Media had convinced both to take part for series two.

"We didn’t participate because it was too distracting for our guys at the circuit," Wolff said in Montreal.

"When I watched it on the way to Australia, I didn’t like it. I didn’t think it reflected what was happening on the track.

"But so many people liked it that I watched it a second time. I was convinced that it is a good way to reach a new audience and show F1 from another angle," he is quoted by Le Journal de Montreal.

"So we have agreed to shoot an episode, just one, probably at the German GP in July."

