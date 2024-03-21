Mercedes hits back with top Ferrari signing
Simone Resta and Enrico Sampo
Mercedes has hit back at Ferrari following its poaching of Lewis Hamilton for 2025.
Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that Simone Resta, a highly respected Ferrari engineer recently seconded to the affiliated Haas program, has been signed by Mercedes.
He will be Mercedes’ new strategic development director - and not the only one of his Ferrari colleagues also now making the move to Brackley.
"Also flying with him to Britain will be Enrico Sampo," reported correspondent Alessandra Retico, whilst in the other direction - joining Hamilton at Ferrari next year - is Loic Serra, Mercedes’ performance boss.
Both Resta and Sampo, according to Sky Italia, will not be able to start work at Mercedes until 2025, as per a customary ’gardening leave’ arrangement.
Mercedes F1
Wolff keeping close eye on future star Antonelli
Ford still committed, but Wolff warns Red Bull saga not over
Wolff: Every team would love to get Max Verstappen
Wolff not ruling out attracting Newey to Mercedes
More on Mercedes F1