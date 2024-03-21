Mercedes hits back with top Ferrari signing

By GMM 21 March 2024 - 08:10





Mercedes has hit back at Ferrari following its poaching of Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that Simone Resta, a highly respected Ferrari engineer recently seconded to the affiliated Haas program, has been signed by Mercedes.

He will be Mercedes’ new strategic development director - and not the only one of his Ferrari colleagues also now making the move to Brackley.

"Also flying with him to Britain will be Enrico Sampo," reported correspondent Alessandra Retico, whilst in the other direction - joining Hamilton at Ferrari next year - is Loic Serra, Mercedes’ performance boss.

Both Resta and Sampo, according to Sky Italia, will not be able to start work at Mercedes until 2025, as per a customary ’gardening leave’ arrangement.