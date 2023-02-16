Mercedes F1 completes full shakedown at Silverstone

By Franck Drui 16 February 2023 - 22:52





The Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance, the Team’s 2023 challenger, completed a filming day at Silverstone today.

Damp conditions persisted throughout with George driving in the morning before handing the W14 over to Lewis for the afternoon. The drivers combined to complete the 100 km of permitted running on the National Circuit.

George Russell

It’s great to get on track with the W14. It was very cold and greasy out there today, but the car ran smoothly, and we completed all the laps we are permitted to do. We know pre-season testing in Bahrain will be the first real test of the car. Nevertheless, it looks great out on circuit and the feeling from within the car is so far, so good.

Lewis Hamilton

It has been great to get up and running with the W14. It is always a much-anticipated moment for everyone at the factory that has been working so hard; I’m incredibly grateful for all the effort that has gone in. The day has been smooth; we got through a good programme, and we’ve come away with some useful findings. I generally felt comfortable in the car and I’m excited to get going in Bahrain.

Andrew Shovlin

We’ve had a solid start to the programme for W14. Conditions weren’t great for filming or running but we completed the permitted 100km without any issues, and both drivers have been able to give us a good assessment of their first impressions of the car. Bahrain will be very different to a cold, wet Silverstone but everything seems to be working well. Hopefully we can hit the ground running next week and maximise the three days of pre-season testing that we have.