Mercedes dominance will end eventually - Heidfeld

Former Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld thinks the hierarchy at the top of the sport is about to change.

Mercedes has won the drivers’ and constructors’ championships for a record-setting six times in a row.

But Heidfeld now senses a changing of the guard.

"It’s difficult to get in a driver’s head, but I get the sense that there are other things that Hamilton would like to do in his life.

"He is 34 and I think it’s more likely that he drives only for one or two more years than until he is 40," he told Sky Germany.

At the same time, German Heidfeld thinks Ferrari is now clearly building up for a strong championship challenge in 2020.

"Vettel and Leclerc are fighting for number 1 status at the same time that Ferrari is already focused on next season as well," he said.

"What is important for them now is to have the pace and to learn from their mistakes. I can imagine that in the next year or so, we see a change in the balance of power and a replacement of Mercedes at the top.

"It may seem unlikely at the moment, but the time will come when Mercedes’ dominance ends," Heidfeld added.