Mercedes denies Hamilton to sit out last races

Mercedes has denied swirling rumours that Brazil could have been Lewis Hamilton’s last grand prix for the team.

As his difficult 2024 season descended to a new low at Interlagos, the Ferrari-bound seven time world champion said on the radio after the chequered flag: "If this is the last time that I get to perform, it’s a shame it wasn’t great.

"But grateful for you."

Later, he told reporters he is now looking forward to "Christmas", adding: "I could happily go take a holiday."

According to the PA Sport news agency, however, another theory is that Hamilton may simply have been sending a message to on-site Mercedes team members who will not be attending the final trio of races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes have said there are no plans for Lewis Hamilton to be absent from the next race in Las Vegas following the seven time world champion’s mysterious radio message after the Brazilian GP.