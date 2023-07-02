Mercedes built F1 car for Brad Pitt film

By GMM 2 July 2023 - 14:11





Mercedes is at the centre of the new Hollywood film production based on Formula 1.

It is well known that the producers of the Top Gun reboot, in collaboration with American movie star Brad Pitt, are set to kick off filming shortly.

Lewis Hamilton’s film company is also involved, as is his Mercedes team.

"We helped them build the car," team boss Toto Wolff revealed to Osterreich newspaper on the sidelines of the Austrian GP.

"It’s a Formula 2 car but we made it look exactly like an F1 car," he said.

And as F1 prepares to move onto Silverstone for the British GP next weekend, Wolff also revealed that a dedicated film set will also be on site.

"We’ll have some fun there," Wolff said.

On the actual track, however, Wolff admitted he has been disappointed with Mercedes’ real-life F1 car so far in Austria.

"After Montreal, we actually thought we’d be closer to Red Bull," he lamented.