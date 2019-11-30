Mercedes bans Ocon from Abu Dhabi garage

Mercedes has banned its 2019 reserve driver Esteban Ocon from the team garage this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Although to still be managed by Toto Wolff, the Frenchman has been signed up by the Renault works team for 2020.

Ocon, 23, has also been released early by Mercedes so that he can get an early taste of the 2019 Renault in the post-grand prix Abu Dhabi test next week.

Asked if he is already helping Renault to develop the 2020 car, he told Canal Plus: "Technically no, I do not have that right.

"But we are discussing, and I have been able to fit my seat, prepare myself a little and go in the simulator. That’s why I do not have the right to be in the (Mercedes) garage this weekend," Ocon said in Abu Dhabi.

"We are preparing to test next week and I’m lucky to have two days, which is rare. Even Daniel (Ricciardo) did not have this chance last year, so it’s going to be a good preparation for next season," he added.