Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton agree two-year contract extension

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is delighted to announce a two-year extension to its partnership with the reigning seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton, continuing a relationship that has become the most successful team and driver pairing in Formula One history. Lewis will drive for Mercedes in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, his 10th and 11th with the Brackley based team.

As F1 enters a new era in 2022 with wholesale technical regulation changes, Mercedes and Lewis will forge new ground in a collaboration which has spanned his entire F1 career, first powered by Mercedes-Benz with McLaren-Mercedes and then with the works Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, which he joined in 2013. Since joining the works team, Lewis has claimed six World Drivers’ Championships, 77 race victories and 74 pole positions to date.

Lewis Hamilton

“It is hard to believe it’s been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I’m excited we’re going to continue our partnership for two more years. We’ve accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track. I’m incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport. They have held themselves accountable and made important strides in creating a more diverse team and inclusive environment. Thank you to all the dedicated and talented individuals at Mercedes whose hard work makes it all possible and the Board for their continued trust in me. We’re entering a new era of car which will be challenging and exciting and I can’t wait to see what else we can achieve together.”

Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal

“As we enter a new era of F1 from 2022 onwards, there can be no better driver to have in our team than Lewis. His achievements in this sport speak for themselves, and with his experience, speed and race-craft, he is at the peak of his powers. We are relishing the battle we have on our hands this year – and that’s why we also wanted to agree this contract early, so we have no distractions from the competition on track. I have always said that as long as Lewis still possesses the fire for racing, he can continue as long as he wants.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Group Research, Mercedes-Benz Cars Chief Operating Officer and Non-Executive Chairman of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

“I am very pleased that Lewis Hamilton will continue to race for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team in the upcoming next two F1 seasons. Lewis’ ambition and commitment for winning, always striving for improvement, have played an essential role for our team and brand to become as successful as we are today. And he is not only a very talented driver, but also a socially engaged and caring person who wants to make an impact in society. Together, we are dedicated to continuing our joint success in the future.”