Mercedes’ $11m Adidas deal now done - report

By GMM 3 July 2024 - 13:19





A rumoured $11 million annual deal between Mercedes’ Formula 1 team and the iconic German sports brand Adidas is all but ready to be announced.

In April, we reported that with Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari next year, two fashion brands affiliated with him - Puma and Tommy Hilfiger - will need to be replaced for 2025 and beyond.

Quickly, it emerged that it will probably be Adidas, as the ’three-stripe’ brand ends its decades-long association with the German football association DFB.

"From 2025, Adidas will equip the Mercedes Formula 1 team," Germany’s Bild newspaper now declares, even if the deal is not yet announced.

"But according to our information, the deal if fixed. The sports goods manufacturer is said to have already presented the first designs to the team," the report added.