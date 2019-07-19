McLaren wants Alonso for full Indycar season

Zak Brown says there will be a seat for Fernando Alonso if McLaren does the full Indycar calendar next year.

The McLaren supremo denied that the British team’s relationship with Alonso soured after the Indy 500 debacle of 2019.

Those rumours only gained strength when McLaren announced recently that Sergey Sirotkin, not Alonso, is actually the 2019 F1 reserve.

"I think the way we announced it was wrong, because our relationship has not changed either commercially or contractually," Brown told Marca sports newspaper.

It appears that Alonso cannot find a place at one of the top three teams for a return to Formula 1 next year. And McLaren has re-signed its current drivers, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

But Brown says Alonso, who turns 38 on Monday, would be welcome in Indycar.

"I would love him to be involved," he said.

"He has not decided what he wants to do, but next year is the first time in 18 years that he does not have a full calendar.

"He should take the summer to think about what he wants to do, but if we go to Indycar and he wants to be there, he will be the first on our list," Brown added.