McLaren to build new F1 simulator

McLaren says it will build a new state of the art F1 simulator.

Spain’s El Confidencial newspaper quoted former McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton as saying that he used the current simulator "too much" when he drove for the British team.

"I could spend a hundred pounds on a Playstation and learn the same," he said.

But the same Spanish newspaper quoted new McLaren technical director James Key as saying the team wants to be a pioneer of the next generation of simulators.

"It’s completely new," Key said of the next McLaren simulator.

"The technology has changed. This third generation of technology is very, very different."