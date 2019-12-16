16 December 2019
McLaren to build new F1 simulator
"It’s completely new"
Search
McLaren says it will build a new state of the art F1 simulator.
Spain’s El Confidencial newspaper quoted former McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton as saying that he used the current simulator "too much" when he drove for the British team.
"I could spend a hundred pounds on a Playstation and learn the same," he said.
But the same Spanish newspaper quoted new McLaren technical director James Key as saying the team wants to be a pioneer of the next generation of simulators.
"It’s completely new," Key said of the next McLaren simulator.
"The technology has changed. This third generation of technology is very, very different."
McLaren
12 December 2019
add_circle McLaren ’opportunity’ will come in 2022 - Brown
11 December 2019
add_circle Haas not commenting as McLaren aero boss leaves
10 December 2019
add_circle Seidl ’took politics out of McLaren’ - Brown
10 December 2019
add_circle McLaren enters Tour de France cycling team
More on McLaren
Formula 1 news
16 December 2019
add_circle Magnussen not worried about expiring contract
16 December 2019
add_circle Three drivers left Red Bull driver program
16 December 2019
add_circle Prost says Renault should prioritise 2021
16 December 2019
add_circle Russell: I never thought about where I would be in a Mercedes
16 December 2019