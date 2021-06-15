McLaren still considering Formula E for 2023

McLaren is "observing" and "monitoring" the premier electric series Formula E.

The Woking based Formula 1 outfit, already now in Indycar, surprised the motor racing world last Friday by revealing it is entering Extreme E - the off-road offshoot of Alejandro Agag’s Formula E concept.

McLaren supremo Zak Brown admits he is also considering entering the world endurance championship.

And the team has also announced that it has a contractual "option" with Agag to enter Formula E for the 2022-2023 season "as part of (our) ongoing evaluation of potential new motorsport platforms".

"McLaren Racing is precluded from competing as a team in Formula E while McLaren Applied is the exclusive battery supplier to the series," McLaren explained.

"However, with that contract expiring at the end of the 2021-22 season, the team can now consider participation.

"McLaren Racing will spend 2021 continuing to evaluate the feasibility of entering the series against a range of established criteria before deciding whether to proceed," McLaren said in a statement.

Brown admits that McLaren has been "closely observing" Formula E "for some time". He also says the "financial situation" at the company is "extremely strong".

"Yes, we are financially very healthy, which is allowing our competitiveness in Formula 1, has allowed us to look at Indycar, has allowed us to enter Extreme E," said Brown.