McLaren Racing announces multi-year partnership with Unilever

McLaren Racing has today announced a multi-year technical partnership with Unilever, starting in the 2020 Formula 1 season. Through McLaren’s global reputation and expertise in high performance engineering and operational excellence, the partnership will aim to drive developments in the following areas for Unilever:

• Engineering to improve performance and energy efficiency through areas such as Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modelling, and build deeper insights into material science

• Digital to augment and enhance capabilities in areas such as sensor technology and analytics of complex systems

• Talent through broadening rotational placements, mentorships, inclusivity programmes and the co-creation of an Engineering Academy

Innovation is at the heart of McLaren: from competing in the most advanced racing series in the world, pioneering automotive design and applying technologies and methodologies to industries as diverse as pharmaceuticals, FMCG and aviation.

McLaren and Unilever believe that great breakthroughs come when diverse minds and skillsets come together in a bold spirit of learning and challenge.

Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing said:

“McLaren and Unilever are two organisations with a global reputation for innovating, inspiring and leading in the technology industry. For more than 50 years, McLaren has been an innovator in engineering and the driving force behind cutting-edge technological firsts and pioneering breakthroughs. This partnership allows us to share knowledge and expertise between two global organisations, developing in integral areas to both businesses. We are looking forward to starting this partnership in the 2020 season.”

Dave Penrith, Chief Engineer, Unilever said:

“This is a very exciting partnership for both Unilever and McLaren. Together we will use our combined efforts to solve both current and future challenges with some of the best engineering minds in the world, and also develop the next level of talent within our companies. The application of McLaren technology and culture will be an important component as we make our business ever more agile, sustainable and responsive to customers and consumers.”