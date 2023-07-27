McLaren not worried about losing Norris

By GMM 27 July 2023 - 09:32





McLaren CEO Zak Brown says he isn’t too worried about potentially losing Lando Norris after 2025.

Last year, 23-year-old Norris signed a reported $100 million contract to stay with the Woking based team through 2025 - and it is believed the deal has no exit clause.

But it’s paying off for now, as Norris not only finds himself at the wheel of the rapidly improving 2023 McLaren, but also in a plum position within the team.

"Lando is definitely evolving towards more of a leading position," said team boss Andrea Stella. "Not a leading position as the leading driver, but just drivers that kind of try to pull the team, just not only being on the receiving end of it."

However, so consistently impressive has Briton Norris been in Formula 1 so far that he is often linked with other teams - including dominant Red Bull.

McLaren CEO Brown said: "As long as we can give him a good car, he loves the McLaren environment, he loves the team and that’s part of this journey we’re on.

"It’s clear that we’ve all been a bit frustrated since the start of the season," he is quoted by Italy’s Autosprint, "but now we’re coming off two second places, he qualified fifth, second and third.

"I think as long as we can continue on this path, he will stay with us," added Brown.