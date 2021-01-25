McLaren engine change ’on schedule’ - Seidl

McLaren’s 2021 car is "on schedule", even though the team is busy with the switch from Renault to Mercedes power.

"We are very much on schedule," said team boss Andreas Seidl.

"We are getting a new engine partner in Mercedes, which means a lot of work for us at the rear of the car. But the way Mercedes works is super professional. Really impressive," he is quoted by f1-insider.com.

Indeed, rival Alpha Tauri’s boss Franz Tost is expecting the Mercedes move to pay off for McLaren.

"Let’s not kid ourselves: Mercedes still has the most powerful and best engine and McLaren will benefit from that," he said.

Seidl agrees: "On paper it looks like we’re stronger but we won’t know until the tests."