Barhein GP || March 28 || 17h10 (Local time)

McLaren engine change ’on schedule’ - Seidl

"We are getting a new engine partner in Mercedes"

Search

By GMM

25 January 2021 - 13:48
McLaren engine change ’on schedule’ (...)

McLaren’s 2021 car is "on schedule", even though the team is busy with the switch from Renault to Mercedes power.

"We are very much on schedule," said team boss Andreas Seidl.

"We are getting a new engine partner in Mercedes, which means a lot of work for us at the rear of the car. But the way Mercedes works is super professional. Really impressive," he is quoted by f1-insider.com.

Indeed, rival Alpha Tauri’s boss Franz Tost is expecting the Mercedes move to pay off for McLaren.

"Let’s not kid ourselves: Mercedes still has the most powerful and best engine and McLaren will benefit from that," he said.

Seidl agrees: "On paper it looks like we’re stronger but we won’t know until the tests."

keyboard_arrow_left

Racing no longer just ’show and profit’ - Rosberg

McLaren

More on McLaren

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less