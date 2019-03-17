McLaren confirms start date for James Key

McLaren Racing and Scuderia Toro Rosso confirm they have reached an agreement to settle the position of Mr James Key, who will be released by Scuderia Toro Rosso prior to the end of his existing contract arrangement on 23 March 2019.

Jody Egginton will begin his new role as Scuderia Toro Rosso Technical Director on March 25th 2019.

James Key will begin his role as Technical Director, McLaren F1, on the same day.