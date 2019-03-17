GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 07h10
McLaren confirms start date for James Key

Egginton takes his role at Toro Rosso

By Olivier Ferret

22 February 2019 - 15:13

McLaren Racing and Scuderia Toro Rosso confirm they have reached an agreement to settle the position of Mr James Key, who will be released by Scuderia Toro Rosso prior to the end of his existing contract arrangement on 23 March 2019.

Jody Egginton will begin his new role as Scuderia Toro Rosso Technical Director on March 25th 2019.

James Key will begin his role as Technical Director, McLaren F1, on the same day.

