22 February 2019
McLaren confirms start date for James Key
Egginton takes his role at Toro Rosso
Search
McLaren Racing and Scuderia Toro Rosso confirm they have reached an agreement to settle the position of Mr James Key, who will be released by Scuderia Toro Rosso prior to the end of his existing contract arrangement on 23 March 2019.
Jody Egginton will begin his new role as Scuderia Toro Rosso Technical Director on March 25th 2019.
James Key will begin his role as Technical Director, McLaren F1, on the same day.
Toro Rosso
12 February 2019
add_circle Toro Rosso to use year-old Red Bull parts in 2019
11 February 2019
add_circle Scuderia Toro Rosso reveals the STR14 Honda
8 February 2019
add_circle Manager says 2019 Kvyat’s last chance in F1
31 January 2019
add_circle Hartley says F1 exit rumours started at Monaco
More on Toro Rosso
McLaren
22 February 2019
add_circle McLaren confirms start date for James Key
22 February 2019
add_circle Ramirez hopes McLaren has ’patience’ to rebuild
20 February 2019
add_circle Alonso ’may’ attend Barcelona test - McLaren
20 February 2019
add_circle 2019 McLaren ’not perfect’ - Norris
18 February 2019
add_circle Another complaint against tobacco sponsorship lodged
More on McLaren
Formula 1 news
22 February 2019
add_circle Verstappen had ’good time’ in community service
22 February 2019
add_circle McLaren confirms start date for James Key
22 February 2019
add_circle Bottas prepared to be the ’villain’ in 2019
22 February 2019
add_circle Ramirez hopes McLaren has ’patience’ to rebuild
22 February 2019