Mazepin’s move on Schumacher ’normal’ - Berger

F1 legend Gerhard Berger has moved to downplay the latest controversy surrounding divisive Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin.

At the end of their wheel-to-wheel run to the chequered flag at Baku, Mazepin’s similarly 22-year-old Haas teammate Mick Schumacher said a jink to the right at top speed by the Russian could have been fatal.

"For us, it was quite normal," said Berger, referring to his active days as a Formula 1 driver in the 80s and 90s.

"The man in front always did that. At that time, it was allowed or there were no cameras seeing it," the 61-year-old told Sport1.

Berger said the truest test of Mazepin’s actions is that he was not penalised.

"If he had violated the rules, the stewards would have reacted and there would have been a penalty. That didn’t happen, so everything stayed within normal limits," said Berger.

Even Christian Danner, a former F1 driver from Germany, does not side with his countryman Schumacher’s complaint.

"Mick cannot think that you can overtake your teammate on the last lap and he’ll just wave you past," he said.

However, Berger agrees that Schumacher has already done enough to establish himself as the ’number 1’ rookie at Haas this season.

"Mick has shown clearly that he has Mazepin under control and has the position as number 1. Mick definitely has the Schumacher genes.

"You can tell that Mazepin won’t beat him, but Mazepin still does his job. He makes his mistakes like everyone else, but you have to give him a chance."