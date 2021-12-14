14 December 2021
Mazepin’s covid infection only ’mild’ - spokesman
"Nikita feels well"
Search
Nikita Mazepin will sit out this week’s post-season tyre test, but the Russian driver is in good health.
That is the word from a spokesman representing the 22-year-old Haas rookie, who had to sit out last weekend’s season finale after testing positive to covid-19.
On race-day morning, the Russian driver reported that he felt "totally fine".
Haas confirmed that he was actually "asymptomatic" as he entered isolation, and Mazepin’s spokesman reports that the infection has not dramatically worsened in the time since then.
"Nikita feels well. The disease is mild," the spokesman told Russia’s Sport-Express.
Mazepin will be replaced in the Abu Dhabi tyre test by Pietro Fittipaldi.
Haas F1
12 December 2021
add_circle Official: Mazepin to miss Abu Dhabi GP after positive Covid test
10 December 2021
add_circle F1 finale in doubt for Haas over chassis shortage
9 December 2021
add_circle Fittipaldi confirmed as 2022 Haas F1 official reserve driver
7 December 2021
add_circle Abu Dhabi GP 2021 - Haas F1 preview
More on Haas F1
Formula 1 news
15 December 2021
add_circle Ecclestone confirms wife in running for FIA role
15 December 2021
add_circle Bourdais slams Perez for ’dirty trick’ tactics
15 December 2021
add_circle China’s Zhou tunes out to F1 ’haters’
15 December 2021
add_circle Ferrari to consider extending Sainz’s contract
15 December 2021