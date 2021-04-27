Mazepin is not ’panicking’ about his tough F1 start
He expects to spend ’years’ in the category
Nikita Mazepin is expecting to spend "at least a few years" in Formula 1.
The controversial Russian has had a tough introduction to the F1 world, under fire for both his on and off-track behaviour and incidents.
However, 22-year-old Mazepin insists he is not "panicking" about that.
"I am sure that I will spend at least a few years in Formula 1," the Haas rookie is quoted by motorsport-total.com. "So I am not panicking yet.
"Mick (Schumacher) and I are in the same situation. So far, Formula 1 has seemed surprisingly intense to me, but I knew that in some ways it would be.
"At the moment I am learning, a lot is happening, and there is still a lot of work ahead."
Mazepin said the actual driving is difficult in Formula 1 as well.
"If you overdo it, you can win only a few tenths but you can fly into the wall and lose a lot. So my goal is to improve gradually. That is what I am focused on," he said.
Meanwhile, team boss Gunther Steiner said the situation for the Haas rookies will only now start to get really intense.
"I said to both of them - now it really gets started. Until now we’ve had a honeymoon, but until the summer break there is now a maximum of one weekend between races," he told RTL.
"They have to get used to that rhythm."
