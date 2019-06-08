Canadian GP || June 9 || 14h10 (Local time)

Mazepin hits back at Marko’s mockery

"I have nothing to be offended about"

Search

By GMM

8 June 2019 - 13:49
Mazepin hits back at Marko's mockery

Nikita Mazepin has hit back at Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko.

After the recent post-Spanish GP test in Barcelona, Marko said the fact a "second rate Formula 2 driver" topped the times shows that Mercedes is "more superior than ever".

Marko joked that the car setting used by the Russian driver, whose father is the wealthy businessman Dmitry Mazepin, should be called "Mazepin-mode".

Asked if it hurt to hear Marko’s mockery, Mazepin told Russia’s Championat: "No it didn’t hurt me because this is motor racing and you hear a large amount of different opinions.

"Secondly, I have nothing to be offended about. When a team that performs much worse than the one I tested for is commenting about me, it looks strange.

"I think a team that makes such comments should think more about how to make their own car faster rather than complain that someone does a better job," he added.

keyboard_arrow_left

No 2020 contract talk for Bottas yet

Wolff admits Hockenheim future ’bleak’

keyboard_arrow_right

Mercedes

More on Mercedes

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less