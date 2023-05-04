4 May 2023
Mazepin files legal action in Britain
"Nikita appealed to the UK court"
Hot on the heels of legal action in Europe and Canada, Nikita Mazepin is now taking his fight to return to Formula 1 to Britain.
The Russian news agency Tass reports that the former F1 driver, ousted by Haas and restricted by the FIA and western sanctions, has now filed paperwork with a British court.
"Nikita appealed to the UK court," a spokesman for the 24-year-old confirmed, alleging that the British sanctions against Mazepin are "illegal".
