Mazepin files legal action in Britain

By GMM 4 May 2023 - 10:03





Hot on the heels of legal action in Europe and Canada, Nikita Mazepin is now taking his fight to return to Formula 1 to Britain.

The Russian news agency Tass reports that the former F1 driver, ousted by Haas and restricted by the FIA and western sanctions, has now filed paperwork with a British court.

"Nikita appealed to the UK court," a spokesman for the 24-year-old confirmed, alleging that the British sanctions against Mazepin are "illegal".