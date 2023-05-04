United-states Miami GP || May 7 || 15h30 (Local time)

Mazepin files legal action in Britain

"Nikita appealed to the UK court"

By GMM

4 May 2023 - 10:03
Hot on the heels of legal action in Europe and Canada, Nikita Mazepin is now taking his fight to return to Formula 1 to Britain.

The Russian news agency Tass reports that the former F1 driver, ousted by Haas and restricted by the FIA and western sanctions, has now filed paperwork with a British court.

"Nikita appealed to the UK court," a spokesman for the 24-year-old confirmed, alleging that the British sanctions against Mazepin are "illegal".

