Mateschitz ’accepted’ terminal illness - report

By GMM 30 October 2022 - 13:37





Dietrich Mateschitz declined aggressive treatment and instead decided to live out his final days in the idyllic surroundings of Auhof am Wolfgangsee.

That is the claim of the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, amid speculation the late 78-year-old Red Bull mogul spent the last 18 months of his life ill with terminal pancreatic cancer.

"When the inevitable end became apparent, he didn’t want to go back to the clinic," said correspondent Hans Peter Hasenohrl.

"He accepted his fate and moved to Auhof am Wolfgangsee, which he acquired some years ago. A long lake shore, dense forest all around, a magnificent view of the waves and the mountains around the Bleckwand (mountain).

"The Landhaus zu Appesbach (hotel) next door had been renovated true to its style - the food came from there," Hasenohrl added. "Doctors took care of the patient."

The newspaper says it is in this setting that 2021 and 2022 world champion Max Verstappen recently made his final visit to the now-late Austrian billionaire.

"Everything was done in strict secrecy, because the media had already been speculating about the disease," said the writer.

"Mateschitz died at Auhof am Wolfgansee, where in summer the best cliff divers in the world threw themselves off the steep Falkensteinwand. Where the Alpha Jets drew vapour tails in the sky. Where helicopters performed somersaults in front of thousands of spectators. Where Didi landed in his small seaplane or by boat to his loved ones right on the shore."