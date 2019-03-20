28 March 2019
Masi to again replace Whiting in Bahrain
"The FIA does not yet have a long-term plan"
Search
Michael Masi will once again replace F1’s late race director Charlie Whiting this weekend in Bahrain.
Whiting, also the sport’s long-time race starter, died suddenly in Melbourne on the eve of the 2019 season opener.
"The FIA does not yet have a long-term plan to fill the position Whiting held at the time of his death," Brazil’s Globo reports.
FIA president Jean Todt said an emergency succession plan is being drawn up, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks Whiting will be "impossible" to completely replace.
"I had a chat with Ross Brawn and he said they are just discovering how much Charlie was doing," Wolff said.
"But whoever takes up that job, we need to support them."
Masi had been lined up to be the Formula 2 race director in 2019.
FIA
28 March 2019
add_circle Masi to again replace Whiting in Bahrain
28 March 2019
add_circle Details of ’ground effect’ 2021 car concept leaked
25 March 2019
add_circle FIA responds to 2019 start light problem
20 March 2019
add_circle Haas drivers slam new point for fastest lap rule
More on FIA
Formula 1 news
28 March 2019
add_circle Villeneuve-Kubica tension dates back to 2006 - friend
28 March 2019
add_circle F1 says ’no hurry’ over 2020 Dutch GP deal
28 March 2019
add_circle DRS could remain on F1 cars in 2021
28 March 2019
add_circle Alonso set for ’formidable’ Dakar Rally challenge
28 March 2019