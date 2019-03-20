Masi to again replace Whiting in Bahrain

Michael Masi will once again replace F1’s late race director Charlie Whiting this weekend in Bahrain.

Whiting, also the sport’s long-time race starter, died suddenly in Melbourne on the eve of the 2019 season opener.

"The FIA does not yet have a long-term plan to fill the position Whiting held at the time of his death," Brazil’s Globo reports.

FIA president Jean Todt said an emergency succession plan is being drawn up, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks Whiting will be "impossible" to completely replace.

"I had a chat with Ross Brawn and he said they are just discovering how much Charlie was doing," Wolff said.

"But whoever takes up that job, we need to support them."

Masi had been lined up to be the Formula 2 race director in 2019.